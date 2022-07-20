Ting: RM21.5 million still available for tourism promotion events

SIBU (July 20): Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) Sarawak said they have RM21.5 million still available in funds for industry players to apply for organising events related to tourism promotion.

Its deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew said MTCP has a fund of RM35 million and so far, the ministry has only approved RM13.5 million.

“Now, it is almost the third week of July and we only have about five months until the end of this year. So, please apply as soon as possible,” he told a press conference after the Sarawak Tourism Coordination Committee (STCC) meeting at RH Hotel here yesterday.

He also mentioned that MTCP has another fund known as Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation amounting to RM10 million.

“So far, approved application is only RM738,000. Meaning, we have about RM9.2 million available and it is also up to this year. So long as anything to do with culture and heritage and arts, they can apply.

“Our ministry, we are very serious in promoting and helping people to promote tourism, arts and culture. We still have money available to help them. Maybe the awareness is lacking. So, quickly apply and our ministry can quickly look into the application,” he said.

According to him, these are for non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government departments and the private sector to organise events promoting tourism, heritage, culture and arts.

He said the ministry could consider approving a certain sum for applicants as long as they met the required criteria.

“Of course, for the private sector, it is a matching grant whereby they must get their own sponsorship and the government will give support.

“For organisations, the government will help as much as possible, just like the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), Sibu International Dance Festival (SIDF), Borneo Tribal Music Festival (BTMF), they are all sponsored and supported by our ministry,” he said.

He added that there are applications that are still pending approval.

On another matter, he revealed that the number of visitor arrivals into Sarawak during the first half of this year was 573,619, a jump of 785.67 per cent from 64,767 visitors in the same period last year.

He also revealed that in terms of tourism receipt during the same period, there was an increase of 766.67 per cent to RM1.3 billion this year, up from RM321.22 million from January to June 2021.

He also said that the ministry is optimistic of receiving 1.2 million visitors and generate RM3.2 billion in tourism receipts this year.

“We are confident that we will achieve our target of 1.2 million visitors to Sarawak,” he said, adding that traditionally, Sarawak has the most visitors from Brunei and Indonesia.

He also revealed that to reduce the impact of Covid-19, the state government has implemented eight assistance packages to the people, namely BKSS 1.0 to BKSS 8.0 with 30 measures involving an expenditure of RM5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman and chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) Dennis Ngau said people have to work together to make Sarawak attractive.

It was decided in the meeting that STCC meeting will be done at different divisions on rotation basis and next meeting will be in Miri in November, he added.

Also present at the press conference were permanent secretary to MTCP Hii Chang Kee and chief executive officer of STB Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor.