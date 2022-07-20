Tiong takes DAP man to task over his performance in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 20): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has challenged DAP Bintulu publicity chief Chiew Chan Yew to list all the schools in Bintulu that were repaired and upgraded during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“The DAP had held the Tanjung Batu seat for decades, and should be more than familiar with the local issues.

“Chiew should know, together with his father, that more than just appearing in the press, they must have effective channels and cables to solve the problems faced by the people.

“Chiew should not emulate the DAP practice of provocations and contradicting themselves,” he said on Facebook.

Tiong stated that the people know that no matter what kind of political slogans the DAP shout there were no actual political achievements or sincere services being done.

He said it was all a smokescreen during PH’s 22 months in power.

“If the young people in DAP are still blinded by this, then they are in for a long cycle of deceit and u-turns.

“Political performances should be based on sincere service, not just empty talk for social media likes,” he said.

Tiong claimed that Chiew must be worried about his lack of media exposure so close to the general election, even though he has spent such a long time in politics.

“It’s probably due to their subpar performance in public service that he feels he has to resort to spewing nonsense about Bintulu school facilities again.

“He even dared to claim that Pakatan Harapan had done much to distribute funds to schools,” he said.

Tiong said Chiew should remember that when Lim Guan Eng was Finance Minister, he blatantly ignored the plight and grievances of teachers and students without caring about the proper maintenance of Sarawak’s special schools.

According to him, even allocated funds were delayed in being distributed or ‘haggled’ on their conditions.

“They have insisted that the Sarawak government repay debts before disbursing funds for the maintenance of special schools.

“Even before the repayment deadline, the Sarawak government had made two payments totalling RM700 million in February 2020,” he said.

But as a result, he said Lim Guan Eng continued to evade the issue and questioned Chiew if he did care to seek justice for the affected teachers and students.

Aside from Chiew’s nitpicking skills about what is missing from SMK Bintulu, Tiong asked the DAP man whether he cares about the issues faced by other Bintulu primary and secondary schools.

“Does he even know how many schools and pre-schools there are? More importantly, does he understand that no one is allowed to visit the schools as they please, especially political figures, unless they are specifically invited by the school or parent-teacher association.

“And only to visit, not to go to schools to give political sermons or promote himself,” Tiong said.

In terms of the traffic congestion in SMK Bintulu, Tiong said the relevant authorities had already planned for a solution under the Medan Jaya Flyover construction project.

He said once the additional necessary funds were secured, the project adjacent to the school was implemented and is currently in progress.

“Construction of a new parking lot that can accommodate 140 vehicles with covered walkways is also in full swing,” he said.

Tiong assured that if any schools had any requests for assistance, they are more than welcome to write directly to the Bintulu MP’s service centre for help.

“It is no secret that we have been committed to helping any schools however we can, including making allocations to schools in need,” he added.