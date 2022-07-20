Two burnt to death after van crashes into roadside tree in Sibu

SIBU (July 20): : Two people were burnt to death when they were trapped in a van which caught fire after crashing into a roadside tree at Jalan Kong Yit Khim early this morning.

The identity of the victims had yet to be identified.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement said 10 firefighters were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 5.10am.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found out that a van had caught fire. The van was carrying diesel in a tank and was believed to have lost control before crashing into a roadside tree,” it added.

Bomba said the fire had completely destroyed the van.

“After putting out the fire, firemen found two burnt bodies, one trapped at the driver’s seat and another at the passenger’s seat.”

Bomba said after extricating the bodies, they were handed over to the police for further action.

The firefighters also covered the oil spill on the road with sand to ensure the safety of road users.