Woman among four nabbed in Piasau, 1kg ganja seized

MIRI (July 20): Police arrested three men and a woman after they were caught with 1kg of cannabis valued at RM2,500 during raids at two separate locations here on Monday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspects were detained by a team from the District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) between 1pm and 3.15pm.

Alexson said two men and a woman were first caught at a rented room in Saberkas commercial centre, while the fourth suspect was nabbed at a house in Piasau.

“During the raid at the rented room, the police team seized a compressed lump of dried leaves believed to be cannabis, weighing 1kg and worth RM2,500.

“A car valued at about RM45,000 and a 33.43-gramme gold necklace worth RM8,864 were seized from the fourth suspect,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Alexson also said urine tests on the four suspects, aged between 25 and 37, came back positive for cannabis use.

They are being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Section 39B provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the rotan.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday.