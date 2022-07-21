267 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): Sabah recorded 267 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 64.8 per cent of the total infections detected in the city centre.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the high number here involved the latest and backlog cases, where the test sample results were only registered on July 21.

“Taking into account the pending results, Kota Kinabalu recorded an increase of 86, more than double compared to the previous day’s number.

“A total of 70.5 per cent of cases here were sporadic infections,” he said.

Overall, more districts recorded a decrease (17) compared to only three that recorded a decrease, while nine districts did not record any new cases.

The total samples tested in the past 24 hours were 3,329 with a positivity rate of 9.88 per cent.

A total of 263 out of the 267 cases were in Category 1 and Category 2, as well as four cases in Category 3.