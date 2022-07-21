Anti-Sexual Harassment Act will contribute to safer workplaces, says Fatimah

KUCHING (July 21): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah believes that the Anti-Sexual Harassment (ASH) Act, which was passed by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday will contribute to safer workplaces.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said workplaces must be safe to all workers so that their focus can be channelled to output and work outcome.

“Thank God, after 11 years, the Act was passed by Parliament. After it is gazetted, steps to inform workers regardless of gender have to be taken. Most victims were women but few had been men,” she said in a press statement yesterday.

Fatimah said advocacy of the Act should also include providing information on the definition of sexual harassment, its causes and effects on the victims, guidelines on reporting and assistance as well as support system for the victims.

“Not many victims would like to come forward to report cases (before) especially when the offenders were those with high posts, influential people or ‘good’ – be they having a family or not.

“Many sided with them. The victims were further victimised instead of getting sympathy and support. This needs to change,” she added.

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill was approved after the second reading during the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

The first reading of the Bill was held on Dec 15 last year.

Under the law, the mooted Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment will be empowered, among others, to award compensation and direct respondents to issue an official apology to complainants.

Among the penalties will be compensation or damages to be paid not exceeding RM250,000 for any loss or damage suffered by the complainant.

Defendants that fail to comply with the tribunal’s ruling can be fined or imprisoned.