Be wary of fraudsters pretending to do census, warns SUPP man

MIRI (July 21): Members of the public should check with the authorities if they have doubts about the authenticity of those carrying out census or survey work before attending to them.

They should also check if they are bona fide officials by asking for their identification documents.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau Youth section chief Leslie Lau gave this advice following concerns expressed by wary members of the public on the presence of people going door-to-door doing census work.

Lau suggested that those carrying census or survey to keep the authorities informed to avoid any misunderstanding with those concerned about security of their household and property.

“We encourage any agency undertaking any form of census to inform the Miri Resident’s Office or Miri District Office so that they are in the know and can inform the public,” he said, adding Miri City Council should also be informed.

He said those doing census or survey work should wear their department’s official vest and name tag to enable the public to easily recognise them, and the public should be informed of the exercise.

Lau said the Miri District Office had confirmed that the Statistics Department is currently undertaking a census exercise at village community halls instead of going door to door.

“The district office is not aware if any other agency is doing the same census exercise,” he said.

Leslie said he was unsure if any agency had requested for identity cards of family members, adding that it would be unusual if it did occur.

Mirians are wary of people asking for personal details, whether in person or through the phone or on social media.

One netizen had complained on the Miri Community Complain Facebook page of being approached by two women at her gate for such purpose.

Facebook user Leora Disha El’ss in her post asked if an official household census is currently undertaken as she had been requested to provide her personal information – identity card number, house address and other information.

“I refused to let them into the house even though they are females claiming to be undertaking a census,” she said.

Her post drew over 100 comments, with some demanding such officers or agents to show their warrant card and many saying they did not have to give identity card details when approached by bona fide census officials.

Some urged the complainant to call the Miri Police or the department concerned for verification to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

Another netizen said a census is being done by a political party to collect information from villages on their needs, prompting others to sardonically remark that it is a sign that election is near.