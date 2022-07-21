Thursday, July 21
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Biden tests positive for Covid-19, very mild symptoms, says White House

Biden tests positive for Covid-19, very mild symptoms, says White House

0
Posted on World

File photo taken on July 20, 2022 of US President Joe Biden waving while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. – AFP photo

WASHINGTON (July 21): President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his administration announced, saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would carry out his full duties while isolating at the White House.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” – AFP

Recommended Posts