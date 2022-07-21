Dayak NGOs lodge police report against historian Sanib

BINTULU (July 21): Three Dayak non-governmental organisations here lodged a police report at the Bintulu police station on Tuesday night to enable an investigation to be carried out on historian Datu Dr Sanib Said.

The three NGOs are Dayak Bukit Kelingkang (DBK) Association Kemena branch, Dayak Voices of the Eastern Sea (D-VOTES) and Sarawak Serakup Dayak Association (CHINPIRA).

The report was made by Lee Madian, 41, the president of D-VOTES at 7.45pm, followed by DBK and CHINPIRA. They were joined by about 50 members from the three associations who waited outside the police station.

DBK Kemena branch chief Marai Sengok, 41, said he and his members lodged a police report to enable the police to carry out an investigation against Sanib for displaying placards that could trigger racial tension in the state, during a press conference in Kuching recently.

“He (Sanib), as a respected historian, should be sensitive to other races in the state. His statement and placards are very hurtful to the hearts and feelings of the Dayak community in the state,” he said.

Marai said it was regrettable that Sanib was seen to hold several placards that read ‘Hidup Negeri Melayu Sarawak’ and ‘Hidup Melayu Sarawak’.

D-VOTES chief Lee Madian, 41, said Sanib’s statement was seen as trying to twist the existing historical facts about Sarawak which could threaten the peace and harmony of the multi-racial and multi-religious community in the state.

Lee said the history of Sarawak was more than that and if he wanted to do a study on the early history of settlement in the state, it should be accompanied by facts and not to cause racial tension.

“Therefore, we from D-VOTES unanimously request that an investigation and legal action be carried out against Sanib,” he said.