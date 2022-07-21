Elderly couple made homeless after fire destroys house in Limbang

MIRI (July 21): An elderly couple in Limbang was made homeless after their house at Kampung Pendam was destroyed in a fire last night.

The couple – Mohd Alias, 75 and his wife Timbang Abdullah (67) – escaped unhurt in the 7pm incident.

According Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, they received a distress call on the incident at 7.05pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of firefighters was immediately deployed to the scene which is located some 30km away from the Limbang fire station.

“When they reached the scene, the couple’s house was already about 80 per cent destroyed,” he said.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin added that based on initial information, the fire started from the kitchen.

“Fortunately, the elderly couple was able to get out of the house quickly, hence there was no casualties,” he said.

The operation ended at 9pm.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said investigations are underway to determine the cause of fire.