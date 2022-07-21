Ex-Sabah Customs director quits Warisan to focus on helping the poor

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): An overwhelming desire to focus on uplifting the standards of poor people in Kota Marudu has prompted a major party political resignation.

The shock move was announced by Datuk Dr Janathan Kandok, president of the Kota Marudu Economic Development Organisation (PERKOM) who has quit Parti Warisan.

Dr Janathan who was the party’s director of strategies, handed in his resignation letter to the Warisan headquarters here this week.

“My resignation was not prompted by any dissatisfaction with the party leadership but to enable me to focus on the main objective of PERKOM which is to help improve the economic well-being of the people,” he said.

For a start, he said PERKOM which was registered middle of this year has organised a weekly tamu called ‘Talob Bolintang’ on a plot of land he owns at Simpang Tiga Damai along Jalan Tandek-Damai to enable the local farmers to market their produce.

“The response from the local farmers has been overwhelming thus far,” he said.

On whether he was looking forward to contesting in the coming 15th general election (GE15), Dr Janathan said he would first meet the people to gauge their support before deciding on his next course of action.

“It has always been foremost in my mind to be able to help the people, many of whom are poor. Perhaps taking part in the polls would be a good idea…I will decide soon,” said the former Sabah customs director.

Dr Janathan also said he could always contest in GE15 as an independent candidate rather than on a party political ticket.