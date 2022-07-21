Firemen’s swift action prevents fire from spread to neighbouring houses in Tanjung Kidurong

BINTULU (July 21): Swift action by firefighters prevented a fire from spreading to neighbouring houses at RPR Kidurong Phase 4, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the department received a distress call about the fire at 9.54am.

A team of firefighters were rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found out that a fire had broke out in a two-storey terrace house and the house was severely damaged.

The firefighters successfully controlled and completely extinguished the fire.