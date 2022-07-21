Head of State receives highest Sarawak Scout Award medal

KUCHING (July 21): The Sarawak Scout Council has bestowed the ‘Bintang Pengakap Kenyalang Sarawak’, its highest medal of the Sarawak Scout Awards, on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The award presentation was made by Sarawak Scout Council president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom during a courtesy call on Taib at his residence in Demak Jaya here today.

During the visit, Mawan said the council will host its inaugural awards ceremony at Astana Negeri on July 27, where the Head of State will be given the honour to confer awards to 62 recipients.

Sarawak Scout Council exco committee member Arthur Lee Cheng Chuan said the conferment of awards will be the first in Sarawak’s scouting history.

“The council deems it necessary to give due recognition to past Scout leaders who have led and contributed to the success of the state’s Scout movement over the past 100 years.

“As part of the Sarawak Day celebration, we will also take the opportunity to award the highest National Scout Award to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” said Lee.