Implementation of 30 projects worth RM100 mln to be shelved, says Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): Implementation of some 30 projects, involving cost of about RM100 million, have been identified to be shelved, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said this followed engagement sessions with the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Ministry of Public Works (KKR), Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (EPU) and the Public Works Department (JKR) last Tuesday (July 19).

He said the projects included the construction of an integrated rubber processing centre under the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry; procurement of equipment to modernise workshops in the electrical field, high-tech training centre and overseas training under the Human Resources Ministry and strategic research projects under the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

“So far, only 30 projects worth about RM100 million have been identified. This engagement session will continue next week, with MOF, KKR, EPU, ICU, JKR will hold a meeting with all ministries,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) on the number of projects that will be delayed and the amount to be saved with the move.

Mustapa said projects such as the MRT Circle Line (MRT3), the East Coast Rail Link Project (ECRL) and the Pan Borneo Highway would continue as planned.

In clarifying the matter, he said, the projects that would be shelved involve new and existing projects with the procurement process and advertisement not yet made, non-priority projects, except those that have an immediate impact on the well-being of the people, and new and existing projects that could not be implemented yet due to site issues.

For projects that are currently being implemented, tender advertisements, Letters of Intent and Letters of Acceptance have been issued, he said, adding that projects that are financed from the Infra Fund will also continue to be implemented.

“This is important to support the government’s efforts to speed up economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He said a total of 7,243 development projects with a total allocation of RM75.6 billion had been approved for implementation this year.

It has been reported that the government will review the procurement process for projects that have not yet started to control development expenditure. – Bernama