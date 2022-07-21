KKCCCI may not be able to register marriages soon

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) may soon not be able to provide marriage registration services which it has done for the last 40 years as its application to the National Registration Department (NRD) for four new Assistant Marriage Registrars has been rejected.

KKCCCI president Datuk Michael Lui said the chamber had submitted applications for Fong Tet Yee @ Lewis, Lim Chen Kwong, Lim Young Peing and Frederick Chang Ket Shung to be appointed as its Assistant Marriage Registrars to replace Kapitan Peter Tiew Sii Neng, Lou Chi Nam, Datuk Chang Chin Shin, JP, and Cheong Kwee Min whose tenure had expired between 2020 and 2021.

“NRD Sabah has conducted interviews for four of them but their applications were ultimately rejected.

“We are worried that our last remaining Assistant Marriage Registrar, Chung Wan Kiong, may face the same fate by not having his appointment renewed after his tenure expires on December 19 this year.

“If that happens, KKCCCI’s 40 years of marriage registration service will be a thing of the past, and most importantly, there will be one less venue for the Chinese community in Kota Kinabalu to register their marital union,” he said in a press conference here on Thursday.

Lui said the chamber had written to the NRD Sabah director in a letter dated April 12, 2022 to appeal to reconsider his decision as KKCCCI is the preferred choice for marriage registration among the Chinese community.

He said the NRD Sabah director responded in a letter dated April 29, 2022 stating that the application for the appointment of KKCCCI committee members as Assistant Marriage Registrars was rejected because it did not comply with Section 24(1) of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 in line with the NRD Directive Bil. 18/2020 dated November 19, 2020.

Section 24(1) of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 stipulates that “Where any clergyman or minister or priest of any church or temple is appointed by the Minister to act as Assistant Registrar of Marriages for any marriage district, such clergyman or minister or priest may after delivery to him of a statutory declaration under subsection 22(3) solemnize any marriage, if the parties to the marriage or either of them profess the religion to which the church or temple belong, in accordance with the rites and ceremonies of that religion.”

The director also cited the conditions for the appointment of Assistant Marriage Registrars under the NRD Directive Bil. 18/2020, specifically Para 3.4 that states that the appointees must comprise of committee members of non-Muslim places of worship or religious associations, and Para 3.11 that stipulates that the appointment of Assistant Marriage Registrars is based on religious beliefs and customs professed instead of race-based associations (For instance, Buddhist associations are not allowed to perform marriage registration for Christians and vice versa).

“It is clear that our applications were rejected because the NRD does not regard KKCCCI as a non-Muslim religious body,” he claimed.

He said the chamber has always complied with NRD’s regulations for the last 40 years, including the latter’s recent directive that the chamber is not allowed to solemnize the marriage of couples who are both of the Christian faith because they are required to register their union in church.

“We have performed marriage registrations for non-Muslim Chinese all the while, and have treated bumiputeras who married Chinese in a fair and equal manner.

“We hope that NRD will seriously reconsider our application.”

Since 1982, KKCCCI has been performing marriage registration service every Saturday or selected dates by couples. The service is provided to non-Muslim Malaysians, whereby one of the couple must be a Chinese.

“From March 1, 1982 to June 30, 2022, we have solemnized the marriage of 17,135 couples.”

He said the chamber has not ceased its services during the pandemic.

“Under strict compliance with NRD’s standard operating procedures (SOP), we have performed marriage registration for 477 couples between July 11, 2020 to June 30 this year.”

The chamber has also organized mass marriage registration on special dates, with the largest number of couples tying the knot on November 11, 2011 where 57 newlyweds celebrated their marital union.

“We have had 22 Assistant Marriage Registrars over the years.

“One time, we have encountered three generations who registered their marriage here in KKCCCI.

“The grandfather, father and grandson have all tied the knot here over the span of 40 years.”

Lui said KKCCCI is currently drafting an appeal against NRD’s decision.

“We hope that the Chinese community will back us up in this matter.”

He said KKCCCI is not an isolated case, as many Chinese chambers in Sabah have been forced to cancel their marriage registration service because they do not have Assistant Marriage Registrars anymore.

He added that KKCCCI is willing to pursue the matter with any Chinese associations or chambers that are facing the same issue.

Also present at the press conference was KKCCCI executive secretary Tan Kar Seng.