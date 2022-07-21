Kuching crime index down for the first half of 2022

KUCHING (July 21): The crime index for Kuching district for Jan to July 2022 has shown a decrease of 454 cases compared to 633 cases in 2021.

“There is, however, an increase in vehicle thefts, violent crimes and rape cases,” Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told the press at the district police’s monthly assembly here today.

He noted that the district police have busted a vehicle theft syndicate known as “Mat Kurus” with the recent arrest of its mastermind and gang members who are made up of locals and foreigners.

“We manage to solve some other crimes, following this arrest,” he said, while adding that the syndicate has been active in Kuching and in other nearby districts.

With the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, criminals will take the opportunity to strike and this contributes to the increasing number of crimes, Ahsmon said.

He said the police department will heighten their efforts in crime prevention for a safer community, and called for the community to play their roles in becoming the eyes and ears of the police.

During the assembly, Ahsmon also handed certificates of appreciation to 35 police personnel for their excellent service.

Also present was Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa.