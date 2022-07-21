Kuching police arrest three, seize drugs during raid in Pending

KUCHING (July 21) The Kuching district police have arrested three individuals, including a woman and seized 61.36 grammes of drugs believed to be syabu during a raid at a premises in Pending around 7.20pm yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the seized drugs is estimated to be worth RM6,136.

“The raid was carried out based on information that we have gathered,” Ahsmon said, adding that all of the suspects were also tested positive for drugs believed to be methamphetamine/amphetamine.

He said one of the suspects has two previous criminal records.

Ahsmon said the suspects are being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 including for trafficking.