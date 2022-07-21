Malaysia’s Covid-19 infections breach 5,000-mark again with 5,685 cases

KUCHING (July 21): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections breached the 5,000-mark again yesterday, with 5,685 new cases recorded, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The last time the country recorded over 5,000 cases was on July 16 with 5,047 cases.

The number of daily cases nationwide was below the 4,000-mark for three consecutive days before yesterday.

On July 19, Malaysia recorded 3,902 new infections, followed by July 18 with 3,080 new cases and July 17 with 3,936 new cases.

The country has a total of 4,635,648 Covid-19 infections, thus far.

As of yesterday, there were still 45,484 active cases nationwide.

This week, the 18-29 age group made up 26.4 per cent of the infections, followed by the 30-39 age group (25 per cent) and the 40-49 age group (15.4 per cent).

In Sarawak, the number of daily Covid-19 infections went up to 106 cases on July 19, from 39 new cases on July 18.

Yesterday, the state saw a slight drop of cases to 85.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a total of 308,967 infections.

As of yesterday, the state still had 491 active cases.

This week, the 30-39 age group contributed 22.9 per cent to the cases statewide, followed by the 18-29 age group (18 per cent) and the 40-49 age group (14.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak was 53.6 per cent yesterday.

This marked the fourth lowest in the country, which national rate stood at 63.1 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate were Perak (58.1 per cent), Terengganu (57.1 per cent), Labuan (57.1 per cent), Melaka (53.7 per cent), Penang (48.5 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent) and Pahang (41.7 per cent).