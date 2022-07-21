Minister urges industry players to reduce cooking oil price as world’s crude palm oil price is down

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): The country’s industry players are urged to reduce the price of cooking oil in tandem with the drop in the world’s crude palm oil price from its highest level since two months ago.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that in principle, the price of cooking would change in accordance with the crude palm oil price, with the world market price going up or down.

“So, we hope that the industry players will also set a suitable price at the retail level,” he said at a press conference.

Earlier, he had attended a parade in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary celebration of the ministry’s Enforcement Division and end of a two-week Basic Enforcement Science Course 2022 held for 67 staff members at the Malaysia Prisons College, here, today.

Yesterday, Nanta reportedly said that the crude palm oil price dropped from RM7,000 to RM3,600 per tonne this week and the price of bottled cooking oil in the country to drop soon too.

On another development, he said his ministry was prepared to cooperate with the Ministry of Health (MoH) in addressing the problem of shortage of medicines.

“We need to discuss how to control or what should be controlled and not just the price while the MoH’s views on the issues should be studied,” he said.

He added that his ministry too had received complaints on the shortage of medicines although not in large amounts.

Earlier, in his speech, Nanta said his ministry had so far opened 6,457 investigation papers this year until last month with the highest number of offences being charging unreasonable prices, RM25.94 million worth of goods seized and compounds amounting to RM3.33million issued.

Nanta also announced that the post of enforcement director in the ministry would be changed to enforcement director-general and deputy director to deputy director-general. – Bernama