Missing Bintangor man found safe, SAR op called off

BINTANGOR (July 21): A search and rescue (SAR ) operation for a man, 54, who was reported missing in the swamp forest at Ulu Sungai Janting, about 2km from here Wednesday afternoon was called half an hour after it restarted because the man has been found.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief, Nicholas Belulin, said the man had been found safe, albeit weak, by his son in the swamp at 9.15am today.

“We resumed SAR operation at 8.45am today but we called it off when news of the man being found was relayed to us.

“We only helped to bring the man out of the forest,” he said.

Nicholas said they received a call from the man’s wife around 1.30am this morning saying that her husband, Risman Abdullah @ Risman Luhat, had not returned home since he went out from their longhouse (Rumah Selat, Ulu Sungai Janting) to collect edible snails in the swamp forest around 4pm Wednesday.

They immediately sent three personnel to the longhouse and after gathering some information from family members and longhouse residents, they conducted a brief search along a footpath leading to the swamp forest.

“They started at 1.35am and after they failed to locate the missing man and due to darkness they called it off at 2.12am. They resumed the search at 8am today ,” he said.