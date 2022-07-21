Missing teenager was found dead in Kuala Penyu

BEAUFORT (July 21): A teenager who was reported missing during a swimming activity at Kampung Kenunok in Kuala Penyu last Saturday, was found dead on Wednesday evening.

The body of Edward Owan, 17, was found by villagers along the Batu Luang beach in Kuala Penyu around 9.55pm.

Kuala Penyu fire and rescue station chief Awang Mohd Sabree said villagers found the body 7.89 kilometers away from where the victim was first reported missing.

“The body has been handed to the police for further action and the operation ended just before midnight on July 20,” he said.

Edward was first reported missing during a swimming activity in a river at Kampung Kenunok in Kuala Penyu on July 16.

A search and rescue operation was immediately mobilised for the victim which involved the fire and rescue, police, the Malaysian Civil Defense Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the People’s Volunteer Corps and villagers.