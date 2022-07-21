MPKS warns stern action against illegal dumping

KUCHING (July 21): Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) will step up efforts to crackdown on illegal dumping, said its chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said the council is not happy with people who choose to illegally dump their garbage and trash at odd areas and spots, especially near housing estates, throughout Kota Samarahan.

If caught, he said the culprit will face stern action without any compromise.

“Trash and rubbish dumping is an eyesore and provides breeding grounds to mosquitoes, rats, insects and even snakes. Such unlawful action is deplorable.

“We are trying very hard to catch the culprits but they are very elusive and cunning. But if MPKS catches them, they will get a trashing and fines will be issued outright on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

Peter viewed such people are worse than those who indiscriminately throw their rubbish on the roadsides and into drains and streams.

“They give a very bad name to MPKS. As such, we have every right to fight back. Illegal dumping is a big nuisance that must be stamped out.

“MPKS has enough headaches and work to do, from cleaning drains, sweeping streets, cutting grass, scavenging, desludging and so on,” he said

On a related matter, Minos said MPKS will also closely monitor scavenging contractors from now on to ensure they follow the waste collection schedule strictly.

“The current schedules are three times a week for Taman Samarindah, Unigarden/Unicentral, Riveria and Desa Ilmu, while two times a week in all other areas.

“MPKS will not accept any excuse from contractors who fail to follow the weekly collection schedules,” he warned.

Minos stressed that it is MPKS’ duty to keep Samarahan neat and clean as part of the local government’s policy and to meet its aim under the United Nation (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

“As such, the Council needs everyone’s help on this. Just place waste in the bins,” he said.