MPs start arriving for govt’s closed-door briefing on Sulu claims, event put under OSA

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): Several MPs have started arriving at a hotel in the capital tonight for the government’s closed-door session to brief them on the claims made by the self-styled Sulu Sultanate.

Media personnel camped outside the hotel were told by a spokesman that the session has been put under the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA) to ensure its confidentiality.

Ministers started to arrive at 8.10pm, including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and economic affairs minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohammed.

Federal lawmakers also have been sighted at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom, including Sepanggar MP Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, Petaling MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching and Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majili.

Earlier today, it was reported that several Opposition MPs claimed today that the government will give a closed-door briefing to parliamentarians tonight on the claims by the apparent heirs to the Sulu sultanate. – Malay Mail