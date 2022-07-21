No need to shout top voice over Sulu group’s claims – Maximus

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): The ruling made by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun to reject the motion to debate the Sulu Group’s claims over Sabah and the seizure of Petronas’ assets must be respected, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

While stressing that there are laws in Parliament, the Kota Marudu MP said there was no point for the opposition to shout at the top of their voice just to get public attention since the Speaker had already made the ruling.

He said the Speaker also made a point that there was no need to debate in Parliament on the legal action filed by the Sulu Group at the Paris Arbitration Court in France as it would be sub judice.

“Of course, we are all concerned about the case and its impact on the security of Sabah.

“The Speaker, as usual, was guided by the in-depth analysis on the relevant Standing Orders and with reference to the legal advice of the best legal brains of the Parliament,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Azhad said a debate on the Sulu Group’s claims on Sabah at the Dewan Rakyat may jeopardise Malaysia’s interest in the litigation proceedings of the case.

In fact, the Speaker stressed that the debate may also reveal the government’s strategies in handling the case, hence giving an advantage to the other party involved.

Ongklili added that the Federal Government has set up a task force, led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and a panel of top lawyers, including the Attorney-General regarding the matter.

He said the task force will monitor the progress of the legal action taken by the Sulu Group in France, as well as advise the Federal Government in terms of strategies pertaining to the protection of Malaysia’s assets overseas.

“As responsible MPs, I believe it is important that our actions must be guided to the by laws of Parliament and national security priorities,” he said.