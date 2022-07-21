Oil palm mills in S’wak must install Continuous Emission Monitoring System

KUCHING (July 21): All oil palm mills in Sarawak must now have Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) installed in their premises to ensure operators comply with clean air emissions.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) state director Hamzah Mohamad, the CEMS would assist them in monitoring environmental pollution and providing information on the release of pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide.

“The data obtained through the system will be stored and analysed for future use as well as for enforcement purposes. I hope that all parties strive to preserve the environment when carrying out operations at the mills,” he said at the opening of a seminar on SME Compliance on the Environmental Quality Act, 1974, here today.

The seminar, attended by 206 participants, was held in conjunction with the state-level World Environment Day 2022.

Eighty-five SMEs in Sarawak are licensed by the state DOE to operate from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

“I have approved all licence renewals in the hope of getting commitment from the operators in ensuring compliance.

“There are still others who are applying but are still in the process of site assessment and so on,” he added.

On another note, Hamzah admitted that there was a problem with the management of empty fruit bunches at the mills; some used as fuel and the rest placed in piles.

He said if the empty fruit bunches are not managed well they could cause fire, which might be difficult to control.

“We need to study the best method to ensure that the waste is managed sustainably,” he added.