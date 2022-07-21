PBDSB fears MPs may use exemption to proposed Anti-Hopping Bill to get sacked from their party

KUCHING (July 21): One of the exemptions to the proposed Anti-Hopping Bill will open the door to people’s elected representatives to get sacked from their party intentionally so that they can then proceed to jump to another party outrightly, opines Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB).

Its president Bobby William said his party supports the anti-hopping law but finds the exemption part very confusing because it will open the door for elected representatives to challenge their respective party president to purposely allow action to be taken against them, therefore making it possible for them to be sacked.

Bobby said he was being reminded of the days when some of the defunct Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s (PBDS) elected representatives purposely challenged the party president so that they could get sacked and form a new party.

“That was subtle party hopping” Bobby pointed out.

PBDSB thus far has no issue over the part of the Bill where elected representatives are exempted from the anti-hopping law when their party is deregistered, Bobby told The Borneo Post.

To him, that part of the Bill is fair because people have chosen their representatives not only based on party preference but more so, on the candidates’ personality.

“But that part is also a good reminder to all political parties that, if they want to be relevant or to remain in Malaysian politics, they must comply with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) requirements,” he said.

On Wednesday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar shared his views on some of the technicalities of the proposed Bill.

He said MPs who have been expelled from their party are not required to vacate their seat under the proposed Anti-Hopping Bill, which is expected to be debated in Parliament next week.

An MP who is expelled from a party, whether or not he joins another political party or forms a new political party, will not cease to be an MP, he added, when disclosing one of three conditions that would not result in a vacancy in Parliament under the proposed law.

The others involve MPs whose parties had been dissolved or deregistered, and if an MP is elected as Speaker, the Santubong MP added.

The highly anticipated Bill will introduce Article 49A into the Federal Constitution if passed.

Wan Junaidi also pointed out that an MP will not be required to vacate his seat if his party decides to leave a coalition or forms a new one, or if his party merges with another party and is dissolved to become a new party.

He emphasised that under the proposed law, if a person as a member of a political party is elected to Parliament but quits the party, he will cease to be a member of the august House and his seat will become vacant.

The same shall also apply to an independent candidate who, having been elected to Parliament joins a political party, he said.

The proposed Bill will cover not just members of a political party but Independent elected representatives too, he added.

The words ‘member of a political party’ in the Bill includes Independent MPs who are members of a coalition.

He added that if the Speaker receives a written notice from any MP on a vacancy in Parliament, the Speaker will notify the Election Commission within 21 days of receiving the notice and the seat will then have to be filled within 60 days.

Last week, Wan Junaidi reiterated the government’s commitment for the second reading of the proposed bill to be held on July 27 and 28, subject to the discretion of the Speaker.

The long-debated Bill was originally scheduled to be tabled on April 11 but it was postponed due to disagreements among MPs over its framework.

This anti-hopping Bill is one of the main components in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability inked by the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The purpose of this Bill is to prevent MPs from switching parties for their own personal gain, which in turn would lead to political instability.