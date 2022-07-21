Police: Woman spotted in cafe not Zalina Azman

SHAH ALAM (July 21): A woman who was spotted in several locations here is not the former newscaster of a television station Zalina Azman who has been missing since November last year, police said.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the woman, who was said to resemble Zalina and spotted at three locations in Sections 3, 9 and 14 here, is the same individual who is a homeless person.

“We have checked with the cafe staff and found that the woman who came to the premises is a homeless person and not Zalina,” he said in a statement here today.

Prior to this, a local entertainment portal reported that a woman who resembled Zalina was allegedly spotted at a cafe in Section 9 here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Iqbal said that no individual has come forward to lodge a report on her whereabouts, so far.

“However, police welcome the public to channel information until Zalina is found,” he said.

Yesterday, police said they believed that Zalina Shaharah, 58, is still in the country as there was no indication that she had gone overseas.

Last Monday, Mohd Iqbal in a statement said a police report was lodged by Zalina’s son, Mikhael Norman, 33, regarding the disappearance of his mother on Nov 29 last year. – Bernama