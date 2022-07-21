Recoda aims to maintain clean track record in integrity

MIRI (July 21): Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) aims to instil high integrity and to maintain its clean track record since its establishment in 2008, said its director of Corporate Services Dr Hadysyam Junaidi.

This is in line with Recoda’s quest for good corporate governance and high integrity culture among its staff, he said in his speech at Recoda’s integrity awareness talk for its staff today.

Recoda, the lead agency to transform Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) into a competitive and progressive region through sustainable economic development, is heavily involved in the planning and implementation of infrastructure development in the state.

Among the projects recently delivered were improvement of the existing access roads in Upper Baram; the 9.7km access road to Long Tikan/Long Jekitan and upgrading of the 6.7km access road to Long Mekaba to R1 standard.

Representatives of its three regional agencies- Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) – also attended the talk.

The topics included the components of the MS ISO 37001: 2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS), which Recoda is participating in as a pilot programme along with various other government agencies.

One of the topics shared during the session was on the gift policy and regulations, in line with the formulation of its own anti-bribery and whistle-blower policies, Recoda said on its Facebook page.

ABMS is an internationally recognised corporate framework to prevent, detect and investigate cases of bribery and corruption.

Hadysyam appealed for cooperation of all Recoda personnel, particularly at leadership level, to ensure that all decisions and activities of the organisation, from procurement processes to projects and programmes, adhere to the highest of ethical standards.

He said bribery could result in the loss of trust in Recoda by stakeholders, investors and the people.