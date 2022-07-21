Repeat offender gets five years’ jail, caning for drug abuse

KUCHING (July 21): A man was sentenced to five years and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusof meted out the sentence against Zulkarnain Mohd Redzuan, 35, who was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (DDA), punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison, or both, while Section 39C (1)(b) of the same Act carries an imprisonment of up to seven years and whipping of not more than three strokes, if convicted.

Zulkarnain had committed the offence on Dec 19, 2020 here.

He also had two previous convictions for abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine in June 14 and July 12, 2017 which were also framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952.

In a separate case, a woman was sentenced to 24 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for possessing 6.67 grammes of methamphetamine.

Alicea Darwin, 40, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi for a charge framed under 12(2) of the DDA 1952, punishable under Section 39A (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail term up to five years and whipping up to nine strokes, if convicted.

Alicea was found to be in possession of 6.67 grammes of methamphetamine at a carpark behind a restaurant near Jalan Ban Hock here around 5pm on April 7, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the police inspected a car where they suspected Alicea of possessing the drugs.

The inspection found a black plastic bag placed at the car’s hand brake, which contained a white transparent plastic packet containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine.

The chemist report dated May 27, 2022, also confirmed that the case items were methamphetamine weighing 6.67 grammes.

The cases were prosecuted separately by deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali and prosecuting officer ASP Rogayah Rosli.