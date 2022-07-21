Sarawak Association for Peoples’ Aspiration to gather at Padang Merdeka to celebrate Sarawak Day

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawak Association for Peoples’ Aspiration (Sapa) is appealing to people to gather at Padang Merdeka here by 8.30am today in celebration of Sarawak Day.

After a simple flag-raising ceremony and the singing of ‘Fair Land Sarawak’, the participants would then proceed to join the Bau 722 ceremony in Bau, said Sapa president Dominique Ng in a statement today.

Ng advised people not to fear being reprimanded by the authorities as all the paperwork is in order.

“The police have been accordingly notified of both events. They are expected to provide all the necessary assistance such as traffic control and keeping the peace,” he said.

Ng, however, was disappointed by an alleged political interference against the programme in Bau.

“Efforts have been made to sabotage our Bau 722 event. The permit to make use of Bau Civic Centre was withdrawn at the last minute due to local political interference.

“But the struggle and the march for Sarawak Independence will not be stopped by minor setbacks. 722 is Sarawak’s Independence Day.

“We will continue to struggle until we have achieved real independence and the restoration of our sovereignty. Dum Spiro Spero. As I breathe, I hope. Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban. While I live, I will continue to fight,” said the former Padungan assemblyman.