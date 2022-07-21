Special assembly sitting called to discuss security issue



KOTA KINABALU (July 21): Parti Warisan (Warisan) urged the government to hold a special State Legislative Assembly sitting to discuss the issue of security threats following the Sulu sultanate heirs’ claims.

Its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, said since State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya had dismissed his application for the second time on Thursday insisting that Section 23A(2) of the House Standing Order does not allow a motion that was previously dismissed be brought up for tabling again, he will submit another letter to call for a special meeting to be held.

“Congress in the Philippines discussed everything there … Why don’t we refine, explain to the people, so that there is no confusion on this issue because this is the law.

“Keep saying we are not recognising their claims… but this is about the safety and sovereignty of our country.

“We have already stated for 60 years not entertaining their claims… but Sabah is not safe. People are being killed, and today assets are being seized. So just imagine what else will happen if we remain silent,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

The former Chief Minister said he is aware that under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 that Sabah security is under the responsibilty of the Federal Government, however he questioned, with the recent development of Sulu sultanate heirs’ claims over Sabah and Malaysia’s assets, “Has this responsibility been implemented well?”

Shafie, who is also Senallang assemblyman, said the letter to call for a special sitting will be submitted to the State Legislative Assembly soon.

Earlier on Thursday, Shafie failed in his second attempt to table a motion to debate security threats of the Sulu Group after it was rejected.

Kadzim said according to Standing Order 23A (2) of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly any motion that had been previously rejected could not be brought up again for tabling.

Last Monday, Kadzim rejected the motion brought forth by Shafie in accordance with Standing Order 23 (2) which requires an application to table any motion to be made within 24 hours before the start of the conference.