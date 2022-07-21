SUPP sec-gen says no comment on GE15 candidate for Stampin

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting declined to comment on the letter he received from the Stakan branch stating their intention to propose Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok as the party’s candidate for the coming general election.

Stakan branch secretary Sivanesan Sanmugalingam said they had sent letters to Ting and SUPP Parliamentary Liaison Committee chairman Lo Khere Chiang on July 13 of their proposal.

Ting said the party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had commented on the matter (candidacy) at length, and thus did not wish to comment.

He said when it comes to politics in the party, only the president is the right person to ask.

Ting said this after the unveiling of the Long Nawang Memorial Plaque at Batu Lintang POW campsite today.

The Borneo Post reported Thursday that Dr Sim was displeased with the Stakan branch for publicly announcing its preferred candidate for the Stampin parliamentary seat.

“I am surprised that so many people want to be a candidate now. I was so surprised. Not too long ago, in 2016, (it was) so hard to find people to be election candidates. But now everybody wants to be a candidate. Something that I don’t know.”

Asked if he supported the Stakan branch’s move, Dr Sim said it was not up to the branch to publicly recommend candidates.

“It is up to the committee. Traditionally, all the branches will nominate their candidates but they don’t nominate publicly.

“What happens if they are not selected? It will be embarrassing. It means what? It means they are not up to standard. You think you are up to standard. You openly tell everybody you are the best, but what (if) you are not up to standard how”.

During a press conference on July 19, SUPP Stakan deputy chairperson Pung Siong Eng claimed that Kiang Chiok was the best candidate to face DAP and retake the seat for GPS.

She said the branch, as well as many supporters in non-governmental organisations and those in the private sector all agreed that Kiang Chiok is the right choice.