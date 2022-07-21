TM to accelerate fibre deployment in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): Building on its commitment to support the Sabah Maju Jaya aspiration, Telekom Malaysia (TM) will accelerate its fibre deployment, targeting a minimum of 145,000 premises to be connected in the next three years from 2022 to 2025, achieving 58 per cent of fibre coverage in the state.

These targets, along with other matters, were shared during an engagement initiative by TM’s leadership with the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on Thursday, in an effort to foster a stronger relationship with the state government and various stakeholder groups in Sabah.

The delegation, led by Imri Mokhtar, Group Chief Executive Officer of TM shared updates on TM’s activities in the state as part of its effort to bring seamless connectivity and digital solutions to the population, business community, industry and the public sector.

TM has invested more than RM1.1 billion in CAPEX in Sabah since 2012 towards improving connectivity and fiberisation in the state.

With a total of 32,000km fibre optic cables statewide, TM has connected close to 282,000 premises in Sabah, in addition to the rollout of 59 fibre connectivity sites at schools in the state which serve as Points Of Presence (POPs). Cumulatively, TM has deployed over 600,000km fibre optic cables nationwide, and will continue to expand in line with the implementation of JENDELA.

Also shared during the visit were TM’s various initiatives to improve browsing experience of customers in Sabah.

To enable faster content downloading and reduced latency, TM deployed the TM internet exchange (TMiX) nodes locally in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang as well as upcoming ones in Inanam, Kinarut, Menggatal and Putatan, expected to be ready by December 2022.

The company will also enable content localisation, where OTT players can place their content servers in Penampang, establish a Content Delivery Network (CDN) node and implement an International Gateway (IGW) in the district by Q1 2023.

“As a human-centred technology company, TM is ready to play the role of a strategic partner in realising Sabah’s digital agenda in multiple ways, including developing competitive and competent digital talents for Sabah’s Digital Economy through scholarships, education collaboration with MMU as well as job opportunities,” said Imri.

TM is also ready to collaborate and offer comprehensive custom digital solutions to Sabah’s public sector and business community, with Digital Government, Digital Marketplace, unifi Business Club as well as its comprehensive Cloud, Data Centre and Cybersecurity offerings, in addition to its suite of Smart City solutions.