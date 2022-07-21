Two siblings escape unhurt after fire breaks out in Miri teachers’ quarters

MIRI (July 21): Two siblings, aged nine and 11 escaped unhurt after a fire broke out in the teachers’ quarters at Jalan Jee Foh 9 here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the two siblings managed to escape to safety after realising a fire had broken out in the kitchen.

He added that their 44-year-old father, who works as a lab assistant at a secondary school here, together with their 38-year-old mother and four-year-old sister, were not at home during the incident.

“We received a distress call at 6.36pm and despatched 17 personnel from the Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations to the scene.”

It is understood that one of their neighbours had help to contact the firefighters for assistance.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a teachers’ quarters on the second floor which was about 60 per cent destroyed,” Ahmad Nizam said.

The fire was brought under control at 7.45pm and was extinguished later on. No injuries or casualties were reported and the operation ended at 8pm.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.