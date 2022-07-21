Uggah: Rural parents shouldn’t deprive their children of higher education opportunity

KUCHING (July 21): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has reminded rural parents not to deprive their children of the opportunity to pursue higher education.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman said financial constraints should not be made an excuse or obstacle to receiving education.

Uggah, who is also Second Minister for Finance and New Economy, pointed out that Yayasan Sarawak under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is offering scholarships and loans.

“The GPS government is a most caring government. Its Yayasan Sarawak is offering scholarships and loans. We also have corporate bodies like Petronas, Shell, Mara, and the PTPTN for the same purpose besides those offered by the private sector,” he said when launching an educational excellence programme in Spaoh yesterday.

Initiated by Rajang Teacher’s Training College director Dr Abang Ismail Abang Julhi, the programme is aimed at producing more graduates among the Bukit Sabah community.

Uggah has described the programme as most appropriate and timely.

According to him, Bukit Saban has produced many professionals in various fields, and Dr Abang Ismail is one of them.

“We now have many engineers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, lecturers, politicians, businessmen and others. We want to continue with this tradition so that our future generation can continue to contribute in nation-building and particularly in our own community prosperity and well-being.

“We want our students to not only know how to study but how to study effectively toward achieving their own ambitions,” he said.

Along with Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, he said they would fully support the programme.

Uggah was glad to note that among the programme’s objectives was to help students master the English language.

He pledged that he and Lawson would also set up an education fund.

Meanwhile, Dr Abang Ismail said it is time for Betong to have a matriculation college.

“We have 14 secondary schools and they can be feeder schools for universities including Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak). We are also going to have an airport at Bebuling nearby which is a condition for such college.

“If we can have the college, our dream of producing more graduates and professionals can be achieved,” he said.

He believed that the programme would come up with activities to involve preschoolers and those in upper classes, and with special emphasis on English mastery to help students face a more challenging world outside.

He thanked Uggah for his support toward the formation of this programme.