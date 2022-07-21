UMS student selected for Perdana Fellows programme

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student Lua Pei Ling, 23, has been selected as one of the 82 participants of Perdana Fellows programme who have been placed in the offices of federal ministers starting July 13.

Lua said she had not expected to be selected for the programme out of thousands of applications nationwide, but pledged to utilize the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience.

“I am assigned to the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM), that is fellow to Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“Frankly, the communications and multimedia field is new and foreign to me, but I am ready to face the challenges and learn the ins and outs of a national leader’s job under the guidance of the minister.”

Lua, who is a final year student of Industrial and Organizational Psychology under the Faculty of Psychology and Education, said when contacted on Thursday.

She hoped that the experience would add value when she enters the workforce in the future.

“I am also hoping to utilize this opportunity to build my professional network, create corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes and high-impact community outreach programmes with my fellows.”

She is also excited to explore the political scenario and delve into the daily tasks involved at the ministerial level.

Lua said she will apply the knowledge gained at UMS during her service in K-KOMM and thanked her mentor, UMS lecturers, family and friends who have supported her.

All Perdana Fellows will be in their respective ministries till December 31 this year.