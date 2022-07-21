Why only give incentive to SPM high achievers in SUPP-held seats?

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) should not use Yayasan Sarawak as a political tool to gain political mileage, and incentives to SPM high achievers should not be restricted to students from SUPP-represented constituencies.

Saying this was George Lam, a special assistant to Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

He said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang recently said the presentation of incentives to SPM high achievers would be held in other regions represented by SUPP’s elected representatives, and through Yayasan Sarawak.

“Such incentives should be given to all outstanding students in Sarawak no matter where they are from.

“The Premier has recently emphasised that Yayasan Sarawak programmes are for all Sarawakians no matter where they are from. Therefore, I wish to ask why the incentive is only given to students from SUPP-held constituencies? Why is it not open to all?”

Lam wondered whether Yayasan Sarawak has become a political tool for SUPP elected reps to gain political mileage.

“This kind of discriminatory treatment by Yayasan Sarawak is very uncalled for, high achievers in other regions should not be discriminated against.

“High achievers from Batu Lintang, Padungan or Pending which are held by the opposition should receive the same awards,” he said.

Lam thus called on Yayasan Sarawak to open application for such award to all Sarawakians.

“It’s high time for Yayasan Sarawak to show its inclusiveness and reward all the deserving students,” he said.