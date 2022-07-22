242 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): Sabah recorded 242 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, lesser than the previous day.

However, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the lower infections do not reflect the current situation, considering that more districts are recording an increase.

“Sixteen districts recorded increasing number of cases, while only six recorded lower number.

“The total number of test samples today was 2,874, lower than yesterday’s 3,329. Today’s positivity rate is almost 12 per cent, compared to 9.9 per cent on July 21,” he said.

A total of 241 of the 242 cases recorded on Friday are in Category 1 and Category 2, and one case in Category 3.