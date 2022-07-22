Abu Bakar officially appointed new Sarawak State Secretary

KUCHING (July 22): Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki has been officially appointed as the new Sarawak State Secretary.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian announced the appointment on his Facebook page last night.

“Hearties congratulations to YB Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki as new Sarawak Secretary,” said Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, in the post.

Abu Bakar has been acting State Secretary since Datuk Amar Jaul Samion’s retirement last month.

Prior to this appointment, Abu Bakar was Deputy State Secretary.

He also previously served as State Planning Unit director.

Throughout his service, Abu Bakar, 57, has received several state and civil service awards including the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak award, which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’, in 2019.