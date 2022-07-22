Acknowledge the past, but never dwell on it, says former Temenggong

THE leaders of today must see beyond the differences and work for the common good of the country, said former Temenggong Dato Wilfred Billy Panyau.

He said having lived through the years before and after Sarawak was granted self-governance on Sept 16, 1963, he could still remember the hardship and challenges that the people had gone through back then.

“Reflecting on the early years of independence, we faced a lot of hardship and challenges before we achieved peace and stability.

“Do not pinpoint the faults of any group, and do not bring about negative thinking.

“Whatever that has happened, let us see beyond the differences.

“Most importantly, never manipulate racial and religious issues as this could divide the people, and may amount to treason,” said the 79-year-old Kapit community leader, when asked about the meaning of Sarawak Day for him.

He recalled how Malaya, Singapore, Sarawak and Sabah came together to form Malaysia and be free from the British Colonial Rule. Later in 1965, however, Singapore broke away and became an independent country, he added.

He also said not everything about the British was bad.

“We’re thankful to the British and its alliances, Australia and New Zealand, for protecting Sarawak (during the Confrontation) – or else, Sarawak might have been under Indonesia’s rule.

“Back then, I was a member of Sarawak Rangers. We fought for Sarawak,” said Wilfred, who retired as a Warrant Officer II after 22 years of service.

“As members of the army, we’ve done our part. Let the people judge what we’ve done for the country. We, ourselves, don’t want to blow our own trumpets.”

On leadership, Wilfred would always cite the ‘immortal quote’ of Tun Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Temenggong Jugah Barieng, who was among the signatories from Sarawak for the Formation of Malaysia Agreement signed on July 9, 1963 in London.

“You must always remember the quote from late ‘Apai Jugah’: ‘Anang baka tebu – manis ba pun, tang tabar ba ujung’ (do not be like a sugar cane – sweet in the beginning, but tasteless towards the end).

“Good governance spearheads peace, development and prosperity for the people.

“Our political leaders must see beyond the differences and work for the common good of the country.

“They must always be people-centric,” he stressed.

Adding on, Wilfred highlighted the importance for everyone to respect each other, so that peace and harmony would always prevail.

“The government must be fair and strive to formulate policies meant to look after every ethnic group so that no one is left out and feeling neglected.”

Wilfred also talked about his participation in ‘Sarawak’s Golden Jubilee’ in 2013, where he was among the flag-bearers during the parade at Padang Merdeka in Kuching.

“Our group from Kapit, all 40 of us, represented 27 ethnic groups.”

Looking back, Wilfred said during his youth, even attending primary school was a luxury.

“My parents were rural farmers, but they were very persistent in ensuring that I would receive education. I was fortunate to have completed both primary and secondary schools. After that, I joined the army.

“Now, we enjoy the fruit of development brought about by a stable government, now under the dynamic leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who heads the ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“But always remember – the fruit of development is the result of the struggles and sacrifices of our early leaders, and also those from the security forces like the police and the army,” he said.