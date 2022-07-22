‘An occasion to celebrate unity, heritage and diversity’

SARAWAK Day is significant for all Sarawakians as it is a day to celebrate our strong unity, rich heritage, multi-racial society and diversity in culture and religion, says Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang.

He recalls that July 22 was officially announced as a public holiday in 2016 to be known as ‘Sarawak Day’ by the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“Sarawak Day is a significant day for Sarawakians as it is a day to commemorate our strong unity, rich heritage, multi-racial society, diversity in culture and religion. It is a day to remember the state’s attainment of self-government.

“It is a vital date in Sarawak as it reminds us of our state’s past history. It tells us why things were what they were in the past and what we are in today.

“It is also the basis why Sarawak has got the special rights or autonomy on immigration and a few other things. We are different from the states in Malaya and this day is a mark of sovereignty and the importance of having self-governance,” he said.

He explained Sarawak has a history of colonialism and a struggle for statehood, and July 22 has been made a public holiday to remind Sarawakians of Sarawak’s long-standing brush with the British and the eventual attainment of statehood.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as quoted by The Borneo Post on July 22, 2018 said: This declaration of Sarawak Day as a public holiday would become a motivation for us to safeguard the security of Sarawak, to develop Sarawak and to protect all Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

Lating said as Sarawak strives to become a fully developed state by 2030, Sarawak Day is indeed a motivation factor for us Sarawakians to strive harder to maintain our unity and harmony amidst our diversity in culture and religion.