Bukit Assek rep calls for mid-term review on traffic woes in Sibu

SIBU (July 22): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has expressed the need for a mid-term interval review on the pilot project at two serious bottleneck areas in Sibu, namely the stretch along SMK Sacred Heart and Catholic High School here.

Chieng, who is also Sibu Traffic Committee’s pilot project chairman, said although the project has started to yield positive results, he believes there is still room for improvement.

“Based on the feedback, the traffic situation has slightly improved but some parents have been seen rather reluctant as in not following traffic order instructions from Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps),” he told a press after handing over Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants to 25 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He also called on parents sending or fetching their children from the two schools to give their full cooperation to help ease traffic congestion.

“We cannot have traffic police personnel stationed there all the time and I don’t want parents to have this attitude. Maybe in the near future, we need to have the midterm interval review to study effective ways to address the issue.”

The traffic pilot project, expected to end this September, is aimed at easing traffic congestion along SMK Sacred Heart and Catholic High School areas. Among the measures include imposing traffic control time at these two places, in addition to freeing up two lanes in front of these schools for smooth traffic flow.

Among those present were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and Youth committee chief, Phuang Ton Hing.