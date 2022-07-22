Cats Around the World to help promote Sarawak globally, says Ting

KUCHING (July 22): The first-ever Cats Around The World event will promote Kuching and Sarawak to the world, said Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the event will be a pre-competition programme for the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 initiated by YAST Group and D’Touch International.

Ting said it will showcase the 60 pageant finalists photographed with cats, bringing Sarawak to the world and the world to Sarawak.

“It is to my understanding that the Cats Around The World event is the first in the world, never before seen elsewhere with the number of cats being held by 60 beauties.

“There will be 60 beauty queens and 60 beautiful cats from around the world showcased (here). This is wonderful,” he said prior to witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between YAST Group and Farley Group today to promote the event.

Under the MoU, Farley Group has been appointed an official partner for the pageant, with the three-day Cats Around The World event to be held at its Kuching mall.

Ting said the international pageant is being promoted with cats as they are the city’s mascot.

“To a lot of people in Malaysia and our neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Brunei, kucing means cat.

“To those from other parts of the world they may not know so this is another way to promote our Bahasa Malaysia so that people know ‘kucing’ means cat,” he said.

Ting added bringing the Miss Tourism International pageant to Sarawak was not an easy task with the last held one here 25 years ago, and applauded YAST Group chairperson Esther Law Lee Poh for taking on the challenge as organising chairperson.

He noted the virtual gallery planned for the Cats Around the World event is also in line with the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision to digitalise Sarawak.

“For us in the ministry, we are very supportive. This Miss Tourism International event involves tourism with 60 beauty queens coming here and there will be people coming to witness the event as well.

“Secondly it will be promoting our cultures and, of course, it is also promoting our creative industry,” he said.

Themed “Bringing the World to Sarawak”, the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 will be held here from Nov 10-27, while Cats Around The World will be held at Farley Mall Kuching from Nov 20-22.

Among those present for the MoU signing were Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts principal assistant secretary Nasir Lariwoo and Farley Group head of operations and human resources Eijing Lau.