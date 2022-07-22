Don’t drag your feet, Putrajaya told

SIBU (July 22): Dismissing talk of a new Malaysia Agreement, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has instead urged the federal government not to dilly-dally in fulfilling the terms of the sacred document inked in 1963.

He said parliament had already passed amendments to recognise the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as fundamental to the constitutional relationship between the parties forming Malaysia and the equal status of the parties.

“Suggestion for MA63 to be changed should not have been made at all, more so when some of the existing rights and privileges of Sarawak have either been eroded or yet to be honoured after 59 years.

“The only thing left to do is for the federal government to fully honour the agreement of the founding fathers of this nation in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, and not drag its feet,” he said at the Sarawak Day celebration at Sibu Indoor Stadium here last night.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had suggested the ‘new’ Malaysia Agreement in Sabah earlier this month, saying it was a more concrete way forward in realising the state’s rights and demands enshrined under the MA63.

The suggestion was met with criticism from political leaders in Sarawak and Sabah.

Abang Johari said MA63 is a ‘sacred agreement that cannot be changed or diluted in any way and in whatever forms.

“What our Sarawak leaders had included then as provisions in the agreement as part of Malaysia were what they considered as necessary to protect the rights and interests of Sarawak and its people during their time, during our time and after our time.

“For instance, our rights as embodied in the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (OMO 1958) obviously existed before 1963, were never repealed, and shall always be enforced, and thus giving us the power over our onshore petroleum resources,” he said.

Closer to home, Abang Johari said he was aware of the polemic surrounding the interpretation of what Sarawak Day is but he felt what was more important is the spirit of Sarawakians to develop their state in whatever capacity or role, regardless of their religion or race.

“Most assuredly, the Sarawak Day that we celebrate every year is the point that unites Sarawakians in our aspiration to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.”

Abang Johari said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government is a responsible government that will protect and restore the eroded rights of Sarawak as enshrined in the MA63.

“As the head of the Sarawak government, I urge the federal government to continue with the MA63 negotiations for the good of the country as a whole,” he said.

Touching on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, Abang Johari said it was a strategy to revive the state economy by placing emphasis on the development of high potential economic sectors such agriculture and food production.

Sarawak, he added, would produce food and food materials that met international standards to penetrate outside markets.

“We will use Singapore, where we have our Statos (Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore) office to promote tourism and trade, as our platform to the outside markets.

“I recently met with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong to strengthen trade co-operation and especially in the field of food production,” he said.

Sarawak, according to Abang Johari, was now going a step ahead by tapping the green energy, in particular hydrogen.

With abundant resources such as water and hydropower Sarawak has considerable potential to become the hub of the hydrogen economy in the region, and already investors from countries such as Korea and Japan have confirmed their investments in Bintulu to produce hydrogen and ammonia.

At the function, Abang Johari also paid tribute to the leadership of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud when he was the chief minister.

He said Taib had contributed much to the state’s development; changing from an agricultural economy to a more modern industrial policies economy based on the usage of intensive energy under Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score).

Taib, he said, had been far sighted when he decided to tap renewable hydro energy.

Taib, accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, officiated at the celebration.

Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and organising chairperson Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah were also present.