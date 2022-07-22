Dr Annual reminds locals to take pride in historical heritage

SIBU (July 22): Sibu folk are reminded to take pride in the historical heritage of forefathers who had banded together to fight for Sarawak’s independence.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee said historical records show that Malay/Melanau, Chinese and Dayak communities had banded against colonial masters.

“I thank the state government for choosing Sibu as this year’s host for Sarawak Day celebration and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth Sibu for holding this meaningful event,” said the Nangka assemblyman.

He was speaking during the during ‘Majlis Kesyukuran dan Tahlil sempena Hari Sarawak’ 2022 in Al-Qadim Mosque here Thursday.

He said that some discussions for independence had taken place in Sibu. It was believed that the plan by the late Rosli Dhoby to fight for independence was hatched in this Al-Qadim Mosque.

Some 200 youths, leaders from PBB Youth Sibu as well as heads of branches and units attended the event which included the raising of the Sarawak flag by PBB Bukit Assek youth member Fathi Munawwir Dato’ Mohamad Yusnar.

Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi, a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak was also present.