Dr Annuar: Preserve unity, harmony among community

SIBU (July 22): Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapa’ee calls on everyone to preserve the prevailing unity and harmony among the community.

Speaking at the opening of Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) Malay Melanau Night on Wednesday, he said Sarawak is well-known for the diverse culture and unity of its people.

“So, I urge all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to step forward to create a closer cooperation among the community whether in business or economy or politics,” he said.

He also urged the Malay Melanau community especially in Sibu to always stay united and preserve the unity that has existed among them for hundreds of years.

The Nangka assemblyman said that the greatest example of unity among the Malay Melanau is in Kampung Nangka where the Malay Melanau community live together despite professing different religions – Christian or Muslim.

On BCF, he said it is a programme long awaited by the people, whether they are in business or young.

“This is an event that can create a closer rapport among the multiracial community in Sibu,” he said.

He also urged people to continue to stay vigilant and stay safe during this uncertain time due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Malay Melanau Pavilion saw participation from six NGOs; namely Malay Union Club, Persatuan Kebajikan Melanau Kampung Nangka Sibu, Persatuan Melanau Sibu, Persatuan Melayu Melanau Bersatu, Persekutuan Perkumpulan Wanita Sarawak and Persatuan Pengkarya Pemuzik Artis Melanau.

Also present at the event were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting and Cr Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.