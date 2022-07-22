Fatimah: Sarawak Day creates awareness on significance of state as political entity

SIBU (July 22): The declaration of Sarawak Day has created an awareness on the significance of Sarawak as a political entity in uniting the people of Sarawak, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said when the late Pehin Sri Datuk Pattinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem declared July 22 as a public holiday in 2016, his aim was to allow the people of Sarawak to remember the struggle and sacrifices of the past leaders towards Sarawak independence.

“On July 22, 1963, Governor Sir Alexander Waddel announced self-government for Sarawak and handed over the government to the supreme council of Sarawak.

“In this context, the proclamation of Sarawak Day is very important and has given a very important political, administrative and social impact to the people of Sarawak,” she said at the Sarawak Day celebration at Sibu Indoor Stadium tonight.

She said similarly, Sarawak Day also raised awareness on the struggles of the past leaders among younger people.

Fatimah, who is the minister in charge of the event, said the theme ‘Prosperous Sarawak’ was chosen to reflect the level and the tempo of the state’s development.

She said the development continues to move rapidly throughout the state in the urban area, rural, remote, coastal and highlands.

“This momentum is clearly continuing starting from Datuk Stephen Kalong Ningkan to Datuk Penghulu Tawi Sli, Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud followed by the late Tok Nan and now Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari,” she said.

She also said that there were developments in various areas such as information, infrastructure, human resource development and education.

This would improve the quality of life of the people in Sarawak especially those in the rural areas, she added.

In Sibu, she said, the establishment of University Technology of Sarawak (UTS) is very important not just for Sibu but for the Central Region.

She also said that the upgrading of Sibu Airport with the cost of RM130 million has changed the business landscape in Sibu, making it one of the developed trading centres in Sarawak.

“Our Premier also injected many new ideas to accelerate the pace of development in Sarawak such as Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, although the implementation will take a long time to realise.

“We were informed that the development of Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore will be adopted as a model of Bukit Assek redevelopment plan focusing on the concept of urban landscape development and water management,” she said.

She believed that once completed, it would become a new landmark in Sibu.

She also said that support and cooperation from all stakeholders is needed to ensure political stability, and social-cultural harmony in the state.

Fatimah also said that the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 would ensure a prosperous Sarawak by 2030.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,200 people attended the celebration.

The event was attended by the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Abang Open and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.