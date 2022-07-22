Fire in Limbang destroys three cars

MIRI (July 22): Three cars at Taman Batu Biah, Limbang were destroyed by a fire around 10.40pm yesterday.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a 999 emergency call was received around 10.45pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a fire truck with six personnel was then dispatched from the Limbang fire station to the scene.

“It was found that three vehicles parked at a covered parking area were completely destroyed,” said the department.

The three vehicles destroyed were a Toyota Innova, a Toyota Corolla, and a Proton Waja.

No one was injured in the incident.

The statement added the operation ended at 11.15pm.