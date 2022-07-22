First Sarawak Day Ecumenical Prayer Service draws some 1,200 (Video)

KUCHING (July 22): Some 1,200 congregated for the Association of Churches in Sarawak’s (ACS) first Sarawak Day Ecumenical Prayer Service yesterday.

Hosted by the Anglican Church at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre, Jalan Stampin, the theme was “You Shall Be A Blessing (Genesis 12:2)”.

The service began with Church and state leaders processing into the hall escorted by dancers in traditional costumes.

In true Sarawakian spirit, the service was also attended by interfaith leaders including from the Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Bahai faiths.

In the opening prayer, Roman Catholic Archbishop, the Most Revd Simon Poh, prayed for peace, harmony, and respect in Sarawak, where one has the equal right to develop one’s talent and potential, as well as freedom to practise one’s religious beliefs and persuasion.

“For the past 59 years of our independence, our state of Sarawak been blessed with tremendous growth and development.

“We rejoice for what you have done for us in our state and for this we are grateful to you and also for each and every member of our society that has contributed in one way or another in bringing our beloved Sarawak thus far,” he prayed.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute reflected on the theme.

“The verse Genesis 12:2 reads ‘I will make you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, and you shall be a blessing’ said the Lord to Abram.

“That is one simple truth yet very fundamental. God blessed Abram in order that Abram can be a blessing, to the entire world, and to us.

“God clearly did not bless Abram for his sake, but so that Abram would become a blessing to all the families of the earth,” Danald shared.

A nearly 100-strong choir dressed in traditional costumes led the singing of hymns and also presented the anthem ‘Look At The World’ by John Rutter.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon, organising committee chairman the Very Revd Kho Thong Meng, as well as leaders from the Seventh-Day Adventist, Borneo Evangelical Mission, Methodist Sarawak Iban Annual Conference, Methodist Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference, and the Salvation Army.

The service was also shown live on https://fb.watch/epM4drDQBh/.