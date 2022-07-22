GE15: PSB names Wilson Entabang candidate for Sri Aman

KUCHING (July 22): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) is giving former civil servant, Wilson Entabang, another shot at becoming an elected people’s representative as its candidate for the Sri Aman parliamentary seat in the 15th general election.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said Wilson was recommended by the party’s parliamentary election committee, which is headed by Selangau MP Baru Bian, and this was unanimously agreed by the PSB presidential council.

Wong was confident that voters in the three state constituencies under Sri Aman, which are Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan and Simanggang, will give their support to the party during the polls.

“Wilson is considered as the best candidate to represent PSB in Sri Aman. Since his narrow defeat in Simanggang (in the state election last year) by a margin of just 176 votes, he never stopped working.

“He can be seen on the ground meeting the people all the time. He has attended weddings, funerals, Gawai celebrations, carried out community service and so on. This shows he is a leader who is committed and highly dedicated,” Wong said at a gathering in Sri Aman today.

Wong said Wilson subscribed to the main principles of the party which are to improve the wellbeing and welfare of the people.

He said PSB aimed at providing the people with vital basic facilities, opportunities for high-paying jobs, good educational facilities, better healthcare, better social security, and wider and more stable internet access.

As these are the federal government’s responsibilities, Wong said the people needed a capable member of parliament to represent them.

“I am confident that Wilson is the right person to represent us in Parliament to fight for our rights. Therefore, I hope that the people in Sri Aman will give their full support to Wilson so that he can represent them as their elected representative and serve the people.

“I am also confident that when the time comes, all PSB leaders and members will stand solidly behind Wilson to ensure his victory,” said Wong.

Sri Aman has been represented by Masir Kujat for three terms since 2008. He had won the seat as a member of Parti Rakyat Sarawak but quit the party in 2019 to join PSB.

In March this year, Masir resigned from PSB to become an independent MP.